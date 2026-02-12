LG Electronics India standalone net profit declines 61.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.40% to Rs 4114.39 crore

Net profit of LG Electronics India declined 61.59% to Rs 89.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 233.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 4114.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4395.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4114.394395.534.777.74262.42410.45151.68320.6589.67233.45

