LG Electronics India standalone net profit declines 61.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales decline 6.40% to Rs 4114.39 crore

Net profit of LG Electronics India declined 61.59% to Rs 89.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 233.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 4114.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4395.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4114.394395.53 -6 OPM %4.777.74 -PBDT262.42410.45 -36 PBT151.68320.65 -53 NP89.67233.45 -62

Coromandel Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 94.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Unique Organics standalone net profit declines 34.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 5.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Amagi Media Labs consolidated net profit rises 292.14% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

