Unique Organics standalone net profit declines 34.77% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 71.24% to Rs 17.43 croreNet profit of Unique Organics declined 34.77% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 71.24% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales17.4360.60 -71 OPM %13.315.64 -PBDT2.694.09 -34 PBT2.634.03 -35 NP1.973.02 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 18.05% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:15 AM IST