Unique Organics standalone net profit declines 34.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.24% to Rs 17.43 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics declined 34.77% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 71.24% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.17.4360.6013.315.642.694.092.634.031.973.02

