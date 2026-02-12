Coromandel Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 94.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.78% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Engineering Company declined 94.03% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.78% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.166.6819.3219.610.380.790.040.540.040.67

