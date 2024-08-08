Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lower volatility of the INR bears testimony to India's macroeconomic and financial stability, Says RBI Governor

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
According to the Reserve Bank of India governor, during 2024-25 (up to August 7), the Indian rupee (INR) remained largely range-bound. The lower volatility of the INR bears testimony to Indias macroeconomic and financial stability, and an improving external sector outlook. In the last few days, global financial markets have seen turmoil on concerns of growth slowdown in a major economy, flare up in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the unwinding of the carry trade. These developments have implications for emerging market economies. In this context, it would be important for market participants to keep in mind the strength of Indias macroeconomic fundamentals, which remain robust. India has built strong buffers that impart resilience to the domestic economy from such global spillovers. The Reserve Bank remains committed to ensure orderly evolution of financial markets in its regulatory domain.
On a financial year basis (up to August 7), the Indian rupee (INR) registered lower depreciation (-0.7 per cent) against the US dollar as compared to the depreciation of some of its emerging market peers like Mexican peso, Brazilian real, Argentine peso, Turkish lira, Philippine peso, Vietnamese dong and Indonesian rupiah. During 2024- 25 (up to August 7), the INR was the least volatile (in terms of coefficient of variation) amongst peer EME currencies, including - Chinese yuan, Vietnamese dong, Indonesian rupiah, Thailand baht and Turkish lira.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

RBI holds repo rate at 6.5%, home loan EMIs unchanged: What you must do now

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks choppy, Mid, SmallCap indices eke out gains post RBI policy

GST authorities issue Rs 2,000 cr notice to 20 insurers operating in SEZs

Lupin stock soars: Analysts bullish on growth but valuation may cap upside

PSU Banks in focus: BoB, UBI among 5 stocks trading at key support levels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon