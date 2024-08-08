ITD Cementation spurts on reporting strong Q1 results

ITD Cementation India surged 10.56% to Rs 534.35 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 91.89% to Rs 100.19 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 52.21 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 135.09 crore during the June 2024 quarter, up 71.43% from Rs 78.80 crore reported in same quarter last year.

Total operating income for quarter ended June 2024 was at Rs 2,381 crore, registering an increase of 30% YoY.

Revenue from operations increased 29.95% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,381.49 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.