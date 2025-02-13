Business Standard

Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales decline 24.05% to Rs 155.07 crore

Net Loss of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 26.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.05% to Rs 155.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 204.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales155.07204.17 -24 OPM %-11.98-4.63 -PBDT-24.972.12 PL PBT-33.57-7.49 -348 NP-26.20-2.18 -1102

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

