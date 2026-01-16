LTIMindtree bags Rs 3000 cr Insight 2.0 project from CBDT

LTIMindtree announced that it has been awarded the Insight 2.0 project from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to build an AI-powered program for the modernization of India's national tax analytics platform. Valued at around Rs 3000 crore, this 7-year mandate reinforces LTIMindtree's leadership in enabling digital transformation leveraging advanced digital architecture and data analytics to deliver real-time insights for policymakers.

