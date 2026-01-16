Friday, January 16, 2026 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree bags Rs 3000 cr Insight 2.0 project from CBDT

LTIMindtree bags Rs 3000 cr Insight 2.0 project from CBDT

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
LTIMindtree announced that it has been awarded the Insight 2.0 project from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to build an AI-powered program for the modernization of India's national tax analytics platform. Valued at around Rs 3000 crore, this 7-year mandate reinforces LTIMindtree's leadership in enabling digital transformation leveraging advanced digital architecture and data analytics to deliver real-time insights for policymakers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's unemployment rate remains stable at 4.8% in December

India's unemployment rate remains stable at 4.8% in December

India's trade deficit widens marginally to USD 25 billion in December

India's trade deficit widens marginally to USD 25 billion in December

Volumes jump at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd counter

ICICI Prudential AMC jumps on strong Q3 numbers

ICICI Prudential AMC jumps on strong Q3 numbers

Infosys climbs after upgrading FY26 growth forecast; Q3 PAT slips 10% QoQ

Infosys climbs after upgrading FY26 growth forecast; Q3 PAT slips 10% QoQ

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayWeather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayRIL Q3 Results PreviewICC U19 World Cup Winner ListHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance