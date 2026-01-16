LTIMindtree bags Rs 3000 cr Insight 2.0 project from CBDT
LTIMindtree announced that it has been awarded the Insight 2.0 project from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to build an AI-powered program for the modernization of India's national tax analytics platform. Valued at around Rs 3000 crore, this 7-year mandate reinforces LTIMindtree's leadership in enabling digital transformation leveraging advanced digital architecture and data analytics to deliver real-time insights for policymakers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 11:16 AM IST