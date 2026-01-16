Friday, January 16, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's trade deficit widens marginally to USD 25 billion in December

India's trade deficit widens marginally to USD 25 billion in December

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

The country's exports grew 1.87 per cent to USD 38.5 billion in December last year due to global economic uncertainties, while an increase in imports led to a marginal widening of the trade deficit to USD 25 billion. The country's exports in November 2025 was up by about 20 per cent. Imports rose by 8.7 per cent to USD 63.55 billion during the month under review, according to government data released on Thursday. Merchandise exports to the United States edged down to $6.89 billion in December from $6.92 billion in November. However, shipments to the U.S. rose 9.75% year-on-year to $65.88 billion in the first nine months of the fiscal year, data showed.

 

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

