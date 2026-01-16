Friday, January 16, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd saw volume of 10.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares

Zen Technologies Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 January 2026.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd saw volume of 10.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.03% to Rs.1,683.00. Volumes stood at 89093 shares in the last session.

 

Zen Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 2.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32722 shares. The stock gained 8.09% to Rs.1,327.85. Volumes stood at 34570 shares in the last session.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd recorded volume of 3.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53492 shares. The stock lost 1.93% to Rs.1,607.60. Volumes stood at 2.59 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd saw volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55278 shares. The stock increased 3.97% to Rs.2,656.10. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 10.8 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.36 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.30% to Rs.575.20. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

