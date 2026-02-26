Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree collaborates with NVIDIA to modernize India's national tax analytics platform

LTIMindtree collaborates with NVIDIA to modernize India's national tax analytics platform

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

LTIMindtree announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to support the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in modernizing India's national tax analytics platform under the Insight 2.0 initiative. The nation's seven-year mandate aims to bolster tax administration with scalable AI and advanced analytics.

As part of Insight 2.0 program, the company will deploy a secure cloud environment powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure to simplify workloads and oAer real-time insights for CBDT. LTM's BlueVerse serves as the intelligence backbone of the entire program, enabling AI integration across all operational layers of the tax platform, supporting features such as a smart citizen portal, automated campaign management, enhanced case workflows, and AI-driven helpdesk assistance.

 

The BlueVerse platform aims to deliver a seamless citizen interface to enhance governance, reduce leakages, improve compliance and elevate the citizen's experience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coforge partners with VHC Health

Coforge partners with VHC Health

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Lamotrigine tablets

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Lamotrigine tablets

Sensex gains 230 pts; pharma shares rally for 5th day

Sensex gains 230 pts; pharma shares rally for 5th day

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Lamotrigine Orally Disintegrating Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Lamotrigine Orally Disintegrating Tablets

KP Energy climbs after bagging LoA for hybrid power project in Gujarat

KP Energy climbs after bagging LoA for hybrid power project in Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance