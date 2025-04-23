LTIMindtree consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.88% to Rs 9771.70 croreNet profit of LTIMindtree rose 2.60% to Rs 1128.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1099.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.88% to Rs 9771.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8892.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.36% to Rs 4598.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4582.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.01% to Rs 38008.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35517.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9771.708892.90 10 38008.1035517.00 7 OPM %16.3317.27 -17.0917.98 - PBDT1780.101675.30 6 7205.706867.60 5 PBT1529.301448.30 6 6214.206048.70 3 NP1128.501099.90 3 4598.704582.10 0
