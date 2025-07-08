Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 32.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.27% to Rs 50.77 croreNet profit of Arihant Capital Markets declined 32.48% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 30.27% to Rs 50.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 72.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales50.7772.81 -30 OPM %39.9841.08 -PBDT17.1025.78 -34 PBT16.2725.10 -35 NP12.7018.81 -32
