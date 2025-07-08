Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 1.61% in the June 2025 quarter

India Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 1.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 4.66% to Rs 163.67 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation declined 1.61% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 163.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 171.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales163.67171.67 -5 OPM %3.534.59 -PBDT13.4213.14 2 PBT4.464.39 2 NP3.053.10 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 32.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 32.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Indices may open higher on positive Asian cues

Indices may open higher on positive Asian cues

Refex Inds bags order worth Rs 250-cr from GENCO

Refex Inds bags order worth Rs 250-cr from GENCO

JSW Infrastructure receives LoA for developing berths at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata

JSW Infrastructure receives LoA for developing berths at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata

Religare Enterprises to shift registered office

Religare Enterprises to shift registered office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon