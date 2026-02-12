Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 84.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 84.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

Sales rise 40.31% to Rs 1270.66 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 84.00% to Rs 82.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.31% to Rs 1270.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 905.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1270.66905.60 40 OPM %13.8413.02 -PBDT163.58106.98 53 PBT116.0174.26 56 NP82.4744.82 84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Khandwala Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Khandwala Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 13.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 13.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit declines 1.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit declines 1.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 620.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 620.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Uniworth International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Uniworth International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Nepal vs Italy Live ScoreStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today