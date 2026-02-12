Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 84.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 40.31% to Rs 1270.66 croreNet profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 84.00% to Rs 82.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.31% to Rs 1270.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 905.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1270.66905.60 40 OPM %13.8413.02 -PBDT163.58106.98 53 PBT116.0174.26 56 NP82.4744.82 84
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:11 PM IST