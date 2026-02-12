Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 13.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.33% to Rs 647.30 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma rose 13.91% to Rs 151.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.33% to Rs 647.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 474.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.647.30474.8024.528.17207.30210.70161.10163.70151.50133.00

