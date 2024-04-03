Lupin appoints Dr. Ranjana Pathak as Chief Quality Officer

Dr. Pathak's career includes serving as the Global Head for Quality and Pharmacovigilance at Dr. Reddy's. Prior to this, Dr. Pathak served as the President & Global Head of Quality, Medical Affairs and Pharmacovigilance at Cipla and has also held Global Quality and Compliance leadership positions at Watson/Actavis and Endo Pharmaceuticals in the U.S. Dr. Pathak has strong experience across generic and brand medicines across dosage platforms including injectables, inhalation products and biologics.

Lupin announced the appointment of Dr. Ranjana Pathak as Chief Quality Officer, succeeding Johnny Mikell who will be retiring from the services of the company.