Club Mahindra adds six new resorts

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India announced the addition of new resorts to its existing portfolio. This addition by partnering with the resorts through inventory alliance is aimed at providing members with access to exotic destinations and unique experiences across the globe, further enhancing their vacation experiences.
Among the latest additions to Club Mahindra's offerings are some stunning properties, including The Chumbi Mountain Retreat: Pelling, Sikkim; Hotel Pushkar Fort Resort: Ajmer, Rajasthan; Summit Green Lake Tea Resort: Kaziranga, Assam; Golden Tulip Westlands: Nairobi, Kenya; Royal Tulip Hotel & Casino Tbilisi: Georgia; Pullman Khao Lak Resort: Thailand; Radisson Resort: Hua Hin, Thailand.
First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

