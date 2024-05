Mirabegron ER Tablets, 25 mg are a generic equivalent of Myrbetriq Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg of Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc., and were launched by Lupin in April 2024.

Lupin announced that the US Court has lifted the Temporary Restraining Order and denied Astellas' request for a preliminary injunction on Mirabegron ER Tablets. Thereafter, shipment of the product has now resumed.