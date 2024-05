Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

ICICI Bank announced that Bijith Bhaskar, Head - Cards, Payment Solutions, E-Commerce Ecosystem, Merchant Ecosystem, Consumer Finance who is part of Senior Management Personnel Group has resigned from the services of the Bank, which was accepted by the Bank today at 14:20 p.m. He will therefore cease to be a senior management personnel of the Bank with effect from 18 May 2024.