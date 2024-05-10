Business Standard
Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore
Net profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 103.95% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 115.79% to Rs 1.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.03 400 1.640.76 116 OPM %80.000 -92.0786.84 - PBDT0.240.08 200 1.750.86 103 PBT0.240.08 200 1.740.85 105 NP0.190.09 111 1.550.76 104
First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

