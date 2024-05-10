Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 103.95% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 115.79% to Rs 1.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.150.031.640.7680.00092.0786.840.240.081.750.860.240.081.740.850.190.091.550.76