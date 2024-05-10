Business Standard
Hi-Tech Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Hi-Tech Winding Systems reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

