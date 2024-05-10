Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 108.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.20% to Rs 269.25 croreNet profit of Sterling Tools rose 108.87% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.20% to Rs 269.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 211.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.64% to Rs 55.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.72% to Rs 931.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 771.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
