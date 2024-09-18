Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin enters into patent license agreement with Takeda

Lupin enters into patent license agreement with Takeda

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
To commercialize Vonoprazan Tablets in India
Lupin announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Takeda), to commercialize Vonoprazan Tablets in the Indian market. The drug will be marketed under the brand name Lupin's Lupivon and will be available in two strengths - 10 mg and 20 mg.
Under the terms of this agreement, Takeda has granted Lupin non-exclusive patent licensing rights to commercialize Vonoprazan in India.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news: Cong files complaint against Union minister Bittu for offensive remark on Rahul Gandhi

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS signs deal with McDonald's Philippines to digitise ops at 760 outlets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, metal stocks drag Sensex 350 pts down, Nifty near 25,300

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, metal stocks drag Sensex 150 pts down, Nifty near 25,350

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

J-K Assembly polls LIVE: 41.17% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in Jammu and Kashmir elections

Quad leaders

Quad summit: PM Modi's US visit to include UN address, engagement with CEOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon