Lupin enters into patent license agreement with Takeda

To commercialize Vonoprazan Tablets in India

Under the terms of this agreement, Takeda has granted Lupin non-exclusive patent licensing rights to commercialize Vonoprazan in India.

Lupin announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Takeda), to commercialize Vonoprazan Tablets in the Indian market. The drug will be marketed under the brand name Lupin's Lupivon and will be available in two strengths - 10 mg and 20 mg.