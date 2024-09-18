Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rises for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2834, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.44% in last one year as compared to a 27.95% jump in NIFTY and a 57.73% jump in the Nifty Auto index. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2834, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 25463.9. The Sensex is at 83253.4, up 0.21%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 2.49% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25896.4, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2830.25, up 1.57% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 73.44% in last one year as compared to a 27.95% jump in NIFTY and a 57.73% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

