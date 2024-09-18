Shriram Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3547.95, up 3.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 84.99% in last one year as compared to a 27.95% jump in NIFTY and a 21.26% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index. Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3547.95, up 3.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 25463.9. The Sensex is at 83253.4, up 0.21%. Shriram Finance Ltd has gained around 15.36% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23991.55, up 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3563.7, up 3.72% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 17.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

