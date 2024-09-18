Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3547.95, up 3.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 84.99% in last one year as compared to a 27.95% jump in NIFTY and a 21.26% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3547.95, up 3.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 25463.9. The Sensex is at 83253.4, up 0.21%. Shriram Finance Ltd has gained around 15.36% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23991.55, up 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.94 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3563.7, up 3.72% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 84.99% in last one year as compared to a 27.95% jump in NIFTY and a 21.26% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 17.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Suven Life hits life high after positive result for its depression drug

Amazfit T-Rex 3

Amazfit launches rugged T-Rex 3 smartwatch with OpenAI powered AI assistant

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

Chandigarh court issues notice to Kangana over upcoming movie 'Emergency'

valuation stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex slip into red after record highs; Financials surge, IT down

UK flag

UK inflation steady at 2.2% ahead of Bank of England's next rate decision

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon