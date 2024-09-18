Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd up for third straight session

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is quoting at Rs 578.4, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.23% in last one year as compared to a 27.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.69% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 578.4, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 25463.9. The Sensex is at 83253.4, up 0.21%. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has risen around 8.72% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 64686.45, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.6 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 578, up 1.4% on the day. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is up 31.23% in last one year as compared to a 27.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.69% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 26.82 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Suven Life hits life high after positive result for its depression drug

Amazfit T-Rex 3

Amazfit launches rugged T-Rex 3 smartwatch with OpenAI powered AI assistant

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

Chandigarh court issues notice to Kangana over upcoming movie 'Emergency'

valuation stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex slip into red after record highs; Financials surge, IT down

UK flag

UK inflation steady at 2.2% ahead of Bank of England's next rate decision

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon