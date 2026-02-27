Stock Alert: NBCC, Tata steel, Netweb Tech, Brigade Enterprises, BPCL, Hindalco

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 27 February 2026.

New listing:

In the mainboard IPO segment, Gaudium IVF & Women Health is set to debut on the stock exchanges today. The public issue witnessed a healthy response, getting subscribed 7.27 times. The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 7579 per share.

Meanwhile, in the SME segment, Manilam Industries India is also scheduled to list on the bourses today. Its IPO was subscribed 4.22 times, with the price band set at Rs 6569 per share.

Stocks to Watch:

NBCC said that it has secured a Rs 775 crore order from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the redevelopment of staff quarters.

Tata Steel said that it has acquired 262 crore shares in its arm, T Steel Holdings, for a total consideration of Rs 2,402 crore.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTPC to jointly explore opportunities in coal and lignite gasification and downstream utilization.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework to assess the feasibility of gasifying coal from GMDCs coal blocks in Odisha and lignite from its mining operations in Gujarat.

Netweb Technologies announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Vertiv, a global critical digital infrastructure firm.

MSTC has become the lowest bidder for a tender hosted by Coal India on the GeM portal for the appointment of an external service provider to conduct linkage auctions for the non-regulated sector (NRS) for three years.

Brigade Enterprises announced that the Brigade Group has partnered with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other geographies in South India. The upcoming projects will have an expected gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 750 crore.

Hindalco Industries has informed that due to the partial shutdown of the US federal government, the statutory timelines under the CFIUS review framework have been tolled, impacting the ongoing review process.

At present, no definitive timeline is available for the conclusion of the shutdown. Accordingly, the CFIUS review and the related transaction remain temporarily halted.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore named Bharat Petroleum Global Energy Services to establish an international trading desk for crude oil and natural gas.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation said that the board will meet on March 9 to consider the declaration of a second interim dividend for the current financial year 202526 and to consider approval of the market borrowing program for the financial year 202627.

GRE Renew Enertech has received multiple orders worth Rs 19.27 crore from domestic entities for the execution of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts on a turnkey basis in the ordinary course of its business operations.

Greaves Cotton said that the companys subsidiary, Greaves Electric Mobility, has announced its international expansion into Nepal, in partnership with STC Auto Solution. As part of this expansion, the company is launching its flagship product, Ampere Nexus.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has entered into an agreement with Chennai Super Kings Cricket, Superking Ventures, and Saurashtra Cement. The company will offer its Zaggle Corporate Expense Cards to employees and associates of Chennai Super Kings Cricket and Superking Ventures.

