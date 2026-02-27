Vipul allots 8.89 crore convertible warrants to raise Rs 81.78 cr

Vipul has allotted 8,89,00,000 convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 9.20 per warrant for cash, for an aggregate amount of Rs 81.78 crore on preferential basis on 27 February 2026.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the un-diluted paid-up equity share capital of the Company is Rs.14,09,59,480/- comprising of 14,09,59,480 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each.

