Friday, February 27, 2026 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vipul allots 8.89 crore convertible warrants to raise Rs 81.78 cr

Vipul allots 8.89 crore convertible warrants to raise Rs 81.78 cr

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Vipul has allotted 8,89,00,000 convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 9.20 per warrant for cash, for an aggregate amount of Rs 81.78 crore on preferential basis on 27 February 2026.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the un-diluted paid-up equity share capital of the Company is Rs.14,09,59,480/- comprising of 14,09,59,480 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 0.21%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 0.21%, up for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 0.64%, gains for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 0.64%, gains for fifth straight session

Netweb Tech rises on strategic AI infra Tie-up with Vertiv

Netweb Tech rises on strategic AI infra Tie-up with Vertiv

Nifty slides below 25,300 level; auto shares decline

Nifty slides below 25,300 level; auto shares decline

Nasdaq falls more than 1%

Nasdaq falls more than 1%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanAirtel Share PricePakistan Afghanistan Conflict