LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 32.89 croreNet profit of LWS Knitwear rose 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 32.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales32.8925.59 29 OPM %2.773.48 -PBDT0.410.47 -13 PBT0.390.45 -13 NP0.300.20 50
