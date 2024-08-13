Business Standard
LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 540.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 165.75% to Rs 17.38 crore
Net profit of LWS Knitwear rose 540.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 165.75% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.386.54 166 OPM %4.204.59 -PBDT0.440.06 633 PBT0.420.04 950 NP0.320.05 540
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

