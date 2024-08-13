LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 540.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 165.75% to Rs 17.38 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear rose 540.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 165.75% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.386.544.204.590.440.060.420.040.320.05