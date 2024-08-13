Woodsvilla standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.85% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Woodsvilla rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 53.85% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.400.26 54 OPM %30.0023.08 -PBDT0.130.06 117 PBT0.100.03 233 NP0.100.03 233
