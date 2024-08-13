Business Standard
Univa Foods reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Univa Foods reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %0-266.67 -PBDT0-0.08 100 PBT0-0.08 100 NP0-0.08 100
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

