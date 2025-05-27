Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lyka Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lyka Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 33.43 crore

Net profit of Lyka Labs reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 33.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.56% to Rs 138.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales33.4327.77 20 138.50111.19 25 OPM %12.207.27 -12.9514.14 - PBDT4.431.25 254 17.8912.28 46 PBT3.02-1.65 LP 11.12-0.52 LP NP2.03-2.09 LP 7.93-2.62 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

