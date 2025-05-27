U. H. Zaveri reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 3.93 croreU. H. Zaveri reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 67.69% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.97% to Rs 31.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.935.24 -25 31.6620.17 57 OPM %-0.25-8.59 -0.881.69 - PBDT0-0.36 100 0.300.76 -61 PBT0-0.37 100 0.280.74 -62 NP0-0.34 100 0.210.65 -68
