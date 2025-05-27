Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit declines 1.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 103.77 croreNet profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) declined 1.68% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 103.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.97% to Rs 13.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 442.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 413.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales103.7793.91 10 442.72413.79 7 OPM %3.794.74 -4.494.07 - PBDT4.414.43 0 20.1116.83 19 PBT3.984.05 -2 18.3215.38 19 NP2.932.98 -2 13.8211.52 20
