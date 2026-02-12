Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 45.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.72% to Rs 115.14 crore

Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 45.46% to Rs 18.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.72% to Rs 115.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 127.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.115.14127.5318.4211.5526.4518.5725.0917.2618.9113.00

