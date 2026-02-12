Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.91 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.91 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

Sales rise 3840.00% to Rs 1.97 crore

Net profit of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reported to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3840.00% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.970.05 3840 OPM %71.57-25920.00 -PBDT5.04-6.95 LP PBT5.03-6.96 LP NP4.91-6.80 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

