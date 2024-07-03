Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

M&amp;M Finance disbursements rises 3% YoY in Jun'24

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services informed that its overall disbursement increased 3% YoY to approximately Rs 4,370 crore in June 2024.
Mahindra Finances Q1 FY25 disbursements grew 5% YoY to about Rs 12,730 crore.
Business assets were at approximately Rs 1,06,200 crore in June 2024, grew by 22% over June 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The collection efficiency (CE) was at 95% for June 2024 as against 96% in June 2023. For Q1 FY25, the CE is estimated at 94% same as that of previous year.
As at 30 June 2024, Stage-3 is estimated at about 3.6% as against 4.3% as at 30 June 2023 and Stage-2 is estimated at around 6.1% compared with 6.4% as at 30 June 2023.
The company said that it continued to maintain a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity chest of over Rs. 8,000 crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), part of the Mahindra Group, is one of India's leading non-banking finance companies. Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the company has over 8.7 million customers and has an AUM of over USD 11 Billion. The company is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs and also offers fixed deposits.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services standalone net profit fell 9.52% to Rs 618.99 crore on 21.25% increase in total income to Rs 3,706.10 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip fell 0.91% to currently trade at Rs 299.45 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

income tax itr taxation

Are you an NRI planning to file your ITR for 2024? Here's a complete guide

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank pushes Sensex past 80k mark; Nifty records new high at 24,307

Force Motors tractor

Force Motors shares fall over 2% after June auto sales disappoint

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Former J'khand CM Hemant Soren to chair crucial INDIA bloc meeting today

Assam, Assam floods

Assam CM inspects affected areas, assures repair for breached embankments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon