Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Former J'khand CM Hemant Soren to chair crucial INDIA bloc meeting today

Soren, the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was released from jail on June 28 after nearly five months

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren waves after being released from Birsa Munda Jail after the high court granted bail to him in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is scheduled to preside over a crucial meeting of INDIA bloc legislators on Wednesday, amid speculations of a change of guard in the state, MLAs of the alliance said.
Soren, the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was released from jail on June 28 after nearly five months, as the high court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"A change of guard in the state is possible... This meeting is crucial. All the legislators of the ruling alliance will assemble here at 11 am," a party source told PTI.
The speculations were fuelled by the sudden cancellation of all important programmes of Chief Minister Champai Soren, including distribution of appointment letters to 1,500 selected teachers on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, too, all public programmes of Champai Soren, who had taken oath as the 12th CM of Jharkhand on February 2, 2024 after Hemant Soren's arrest, stood cancelled.
"We were asked by our party to attend a meeting of INDIA bloc legislators on Wednesday in view of the Jharkhand assembly elections," a Congress MLA, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.
The legislator said the meeting is significant as the alliance needs to chalk out its strategy for the polls due to be held later this year.

More From This Section

Assam, Assam floods

Assam CM inspects affected areas, assures repair for breached embankments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Historic third term a mandate for speed and continuity, says PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi asks NDA MPs to study rules, attend House regularly

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

'Will move regular bail plea in graft case soon': Kejriwal to HC

Delhi LG V K Saxena, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Facing flak from LG Saxena, Delhi govt issues flood control order

Congress's Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and its state president Rajesh Thakur are also scheduled to attend the meeting here.
JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the agenda of the meeting is "political developments" in the state.
Apart from the CM, Hemant Soren's brother and minister Basant Soren, and wife Kalpana Soren, are also likely to attend the meeting.
Kalpana was recently elected as an MLA from Gandey, winning the bypoll after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.
In his first public rally after release from jail, Hemant Soren had claimed that the BJP is planning to advance assembly elections in Jharkhand.
He also declared a rebellion against feudal forces, asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc would drive out the BJP from across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumJMM Executive President Hemant Soren (right), wife Kalpana Soren, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren attend a rally in Sahibganj’s Bhognadih on Sunday | PHOTO: PTI

With Hemant by his side, Jharkhand CM Champai makes swift populist moves

hemant soren

Ex-CM Hemant Soren declares 'rebellion' to drive out 'feudal forces'

Bulandshahr bridge collapse, bridge collapse

Girder of an under-construction bridge collapses in Jharkhand's Giridih

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Development of Jharkhand, welfare of tribal people BJP's priority: Himanta

Hemant Soren

BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand after assembly polls: Hemant Soren

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Opposition parties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon