Yes Bank gains after recording 15% YoY growth in loans in Q1

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Yes Bank rose 1.17% to Rs 24.14 after the private lender reported 14.84% increase in loans & advances to Rs 2,29,920 crore as against Rs 2,00,204 crore as on 30 June 2023.
Deposits of the bank as on 30 June 2024 stood at Rs 2,64,910 crore, up by 20.75% on YoY basis.
CASA ratio increased to 30.7% as on 30 June 2024 as compared with 29.4% as on 30 June 2023.
Credit to deposit ratio was at 86.8% as on 30 June 2024 as against 91.3% as on 30 June 2023.
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was at 137.8% as on 30 June 2024 as against 127% as on 30 June 2023.
Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to Retail, MSME as well as corporate clients.
The bank's standalone net profit zoomed 123.23% to Rs 451.89 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 202.43 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Total income grew by 24.87% year on year to Rs 9,015.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
