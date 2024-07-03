Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty soars 140 pts, indicates gap-up for Indian bourses

Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 3, 2024: The benchmarks Sensex, Nifty may see a stellar opening on Wednesday, tracking gains from global markets.

The GIFT Nifty futures, too, indicated a gap-up opening, quoting just 146 points higher to Nifty 50 futures at 24,349 levels.

Asia-Pacific markets staged a strong show on Wednesday morning following remarks by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicating progress in controlling inflation. The investors are also eying release of crucial data later in the day, including June business activity figures from India and China.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.69 per cent, while the broader Topix index was trading flat, down marginally by 0.06 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi edged up by 0.14 per cent, while the Kosdaq, which focuses on small-cap stocks, gained 0.25 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 soared by 0.13 per cent.

In the US overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.41 per cent, the S&P 500 advanced by 0.62 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite surged by 0.84 per cent. Both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 achieved record high closing levels.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmark indices ended with slight losses on Tuesday due to selling pressure in banking shares. The S&P BSE Sensex reached a new high of 79,856 during the session but closed 35 points lower at 79,441. The NSE Nifty 50 index also touched a peak of 24,236 before finishing with a decline of 18 points at 24,124.