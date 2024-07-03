Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Slides 0.84%

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has added 3.99% over last one month compared to 6.38% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.38% rise in the SENSEX

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd lost 0.84% today to trade at Rs 1511.25. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0% to quote at 37158.67. The index is up 6.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aarti Drugs Ltd decreased 0.7% and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 0.69% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 44.57 % over last one year compared to the 21.9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has added 3.99% over last one month compared to 6.38% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.38% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3197 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1638.7 on 05 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1028.35 on 07 Jul 2023.

