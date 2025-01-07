Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&M production climbs 20% YoY in December

M&M production climbs 20% YoY in December

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra said that its total production rose 19.93% to 53,361 units in the month of December 2024 as compared with 44,495 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 66,676 units in December 2024, registering a growth of 14.23% on YoY basis.

Exports for the period under review surged by 69.98% YoY to 3,092 units.

The Mahindra Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

 

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 35.05% to Rs 3,170.72 crore on a 10.13% rise in income from operations to Rs 37,923.74 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.58% to currently trade at Rs 3,123.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Hinduja Global appoints Anshuman Singh as CEO for UK Operations

Indo Farm Equipment climbs on debut

Goldiam International launches dedicated website for its lab-grown diamond brand

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for power transmission & distribution biz

Barometers trade with modest gains; oil & gas shares in demand

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

