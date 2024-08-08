M M Rubber Co standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.47% to Rs 10.26 croreNet profit of M M Rubber Co declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.47% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.2610.52 -2 OPM %4.874.85 -PBDT0.320.44 -27 PBT0.140.32 -56 NP0.140.17 -18
