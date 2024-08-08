A-1 Acid consolidated net profit rises 366.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 70.14 croreNet profit of A-1 Acid rose 366.67% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 70.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales70.1458.97 19 OPM %1.20-0.20 -PBDT2.091.27 65 PBT1.210.38 218 NP0.840.18 367
