A-1 Acid consolidated net profit rises 366.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of A-1 Acid rose 366.67% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 70.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.70.1458.971.20-0.202.091.271.210.380.840.18