Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 102.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.96% to Rs 474.47 croreNet profit of Garware Hi Tech Films rose 102.22% to Rs 88.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.96% to Rs 474.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 379.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales474.47379.71 25 OPM %25.0016.81 -PBDT127.9468.40 87 PBT117.5258.56 101 NP88.3543.69 102
