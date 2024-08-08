Jayshree Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.15% to Rs 3.90 croreNet loss of Jayshree Chemicals reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.15% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.902.53 54 OPM %-6.41-9.49 -PBDT-0.050.20 PL PBT-0.110.14 PL NP-0.120 0
