Machhar Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.66% to Rs 3.56 croreNet profit of Machhar Industries remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.563.62 -2 OPM %5.060 -PBDT0.230.16 44 PBT0.130.03 333 NP0.020.02 0
