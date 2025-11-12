Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 82.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 82.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales rise 17.25% to Rs 2331.44 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 82.43% to Rs 321.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 176.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.25% to Rs 2331.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1988.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2331.441988.39 17 OPM %23.8621.87 -PBDT507.71415.87 22 PBT401.87320.82 25 NP321.92176.46 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

