Machino Plastics standalone net profit rises 81.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Machino Plastics rose 81.82% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 94.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.94.5287.978.027.165.414.792.341.251.400.77