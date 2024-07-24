Machino Plastics standalone net profit rises 81.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 94.52 croreNet profit of Machino Plastics rose 81.82% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 94.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales94.5287.97 7 OPM %8.027.16 -PBDT5.414.79 13 PBT2.341.25 87 NP1.400.77 82
